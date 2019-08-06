New school security features Sarasota County students can expect this school year

"We want to make it to be like fire drills. Students aren't anxious any longer when they have fire drills because we continuously practice them. We want to have that anxiousness taken away by making sure they understand why they're doing these drills at all different grade levels and speak to them so that they will understand. But we want to make sure that the more that we do these the less anxious they'll be and they'll just be part of school," Chief Enos said.