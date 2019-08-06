New school security features Sarasota County students can expect this school year

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota County students will notice some changes to their schools this year.
Sarasota County Schools Police Department Chief, Tim Enos, said all of the schools in the district will have improved fencing around the schools as well as a single point of entry.
Bullet proof glass has been placed in the visitor area of the school. People visiting the schools must have an ID to enter the school. The school also uses their Raptor system to check to make sure that no sex offenders are let inside the school.
All schools will have security cameras as well as safe area signs placed throughout them. There has also been safety improvements made to the windows in the classrooms.
Chief Enos said to make sure kids and staff are prepared, every school will conduct monthly active shooter drills.
"We want to make it to be like fire drills. Students aren't anxious any longer when they have fire drills because we continuously practice them. We want to have that anxiousness taken away by making sure they understand why they're doing these drills at all different grade levels and speak to them so that they will understand. But we want to make sure that the more that we do these the less anxious they'll be and they'll just be part of school," Chief Enos said.
Teachers now have the ability to initiate a lock down if they see a threat. Along with that, if anyone in the community sees something suspicious they are encouraged to use the FortifyFL app, which is a statewide app used to report possible threats.
