Mote Marine Lab confirms a sea turtle nesting record-high for Sarasota area

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mote Marine Lab is reporting that more than five thousand sea turtle nests are along 35 miles of beaches on the Suncoast, particularly from Longboat Key South to Venice.
Sea turtle nesting season runs through October, so these record-high numbers could go even higher.
Mote’s Sea Turtle Conservation and Research Program documents and helps protect every sea turtle nest on Longboat, Lido, Siesta and Casey Keys, along with the beaches in Venice.
Loggerhead sea turtles are the most frequent visitor to our beaches with nearly 4,900 nests.
Green sea turtles also created at least two nests on every beach monitored by Mote.
This year’s total breaks the record set just three years ago by nearly 500 nests.
