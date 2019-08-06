LECOM purchasing WZZS radio, extending reach of WSRQ-FM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One of the largest medical schools in the country is investing in more radio stations.
Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, or LECOM, is purchasing WZZS from Solmart Media for $279,000.
LECOM, which has a campus in Lakewood Ranch, bought WSRQ-FM last December. ABC7 partners with WSRQ to give listeners daily first alert weather forecast reports.
Right now, its frequencies can be heard in Manatee County and parts of Sarasota County. If this deal gets regulatory approval, the acquisition will extend WSRQ’s reach to the north, south and east.
