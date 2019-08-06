FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The wet southwest flow pattern continues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today’s forecast will be much like yesterday’s... southwest-west winds bringing warm and muggy conditions, coastal morning showers and storms, and a few big storms developing inland by this afternoon. And any storms that develop inland, will be pushed eastward thanks to the upper level westerly winds.
Highs for today will be in the upper 80′s and low 90′s, (average high is 90 degrees), but the feel like temperature will be close to 100. Winds will be west at 5 to 10 mph, bringing humid conditions and mostly cloudy skies. Chance of precipitation today will be 50%.
For tonight, a few stray showers and thunderstorms are possible, and we’ll once again experience mostly cloudy skies. And due to the winds bring out west at 5 to 10 mph, lows will only fall into the upper 70′s (average low is 75 degrees).
The tropics are quiet at this time, and look to be that way for at least the next five days.
Have a outstanding Tuesday everyone, and stay cool and dry!
Meteorologist Josh Stone
