First Alert Weather - Dryer Conditions Ahead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Despite the short term scattered showers and thunderstorms we are going to see much drier weather ahead but it will still be hot and humid. Tuesday will see part sunny skies with a 40% chance of scattered shower and thunderstorms. The high of 89 will feel more like 99 with a west wind at 5-10 mph. Wednesday there is a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89 with partly sunny skies. A ridge of high pressure moves in for the end of the week into next weekend. Highs will push into the low 90s but it will feel warmer than that. Skies will be mostly sunny with much lower chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is not tropical activity over the next 48 hours.