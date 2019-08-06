FHP: Multi-crash left one dead, seven injured in Hillsborough County

SARASOTA (WWSB) - This week a multi-crash left one person dead and seven others injured in Hillsborough County.
Yesterday around 2:30 p.m. the tragic accident occurred on Southbound I-75 and Mile Marker 262. Florida Highway Patrol said in a release Daniel Ragan,74 driving a dump truck hit two other vehicles. After the dump truck overturned this caused a massive crash with 9 other cars.
David Garcia, 46 of Inverness lost his life at the scene. Garcia was driving a 2019 Nissan Van. Seven other people received injuries and were taken to local hospitals.
FHP says the crash closed the southbound lanes of I-75 until 8:30 p.m.
