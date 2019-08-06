Crispy lobster mac and cheese: Phillippi Creek Village Oyster Bar

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ingredients
Mac & Cheese
1 lb elbow macaroni
½ cup onions, diced
1 tbsp garlic, chopped
1 cup flour
½ lb butter
1 tsp tabasco
1 tsp Worcestershire
20 oz milk
16 oz heavy cream
2 lbs smoked gouda, shredded
½ lb white English cheddar, shredded
To taste sea salt
To taste white pepper
In medium heat pan, add butter. Then add garlic and onions, sautee until translucent. Add four, stir constantly. Wisk in milk, heavy cream, Worcestershire and tabasco. Cook for 15 minutes. Slowly incorporate gouda, until blended. Lower heat. Add cooked pasta, mx slowly. Move to greased baking pan, set aside. Sprinkle English cheddar on top. In a 400 degree preheated oven, bake for 15 minutes, or until bubbles.
Tempura Lobster
4 each, 4 oz cold water lobster tails
2 cups flour
12 oz beer of choice, we use a lager
1 tsp paprika
1 each egg
To taste sea salt
Mix all ingredients together with a fork, except lobster, in mixing bowl. Preheat large pot with 3 inches of canola oil, maintain oil at 400 degrees. Dip lobster tails in batter and gently drop into oil for frying. Fry until golden brown. Remove from oil to paper towel to absorb some oil.
Serve tempura lobster hot over mac and cheese. Enjoy!
