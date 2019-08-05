Sarasota County Schools need 20 more bus drivers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School District is in need of bus drivers ahead of the new school year that is set to start on August 12th.
The district is in need of 20 more drivers to be fully-staffed; however, they will hire beyond that number if they have the interest.
"It's such a rewarding career. Whenever I ask someone if they remember their bus drivers as an adult, they will remember their bus driver," said Sarasota County Schools Director of Transportation Jason Harris.
Harris said those interested do not need to have a CDL license because they school system will train them for free. A good driving record is necessary.
The starting pay is $14.22. The job includes full benefits and a retirement package.
Training includes how to deal with situations involving student management and how to drive a bus.
Those interested can find more information here.
