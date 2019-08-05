Lowering speed limit in Siesta Key Village being discussed

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - “The pedestrians would have a chance to go across the street without dashing,” said Veronica Murphy.
Murphy is a real estate agent who lives in Siesta Key Village. She says there have been far too many close calls between pedestrians and vehicles. She’s in favor of a push to lower the speed limit in the village from 20 to 15 miles per hour.
“I do think it would make a difference, I think also if people were more aware of the sign itself that would help if they see 15 miles an hour that would be great," said Murphy. "There’s no down side to going slow.”
The Siesta Key Association says that the speed limit is 15 miles per hour at the business-filled area of Osprey and Hillview in Sarasota, so they tell us it should be the same for their village. Most people we talked with today are in favor of it while a few didn’t think it’s necessary. Meghan Glosque and her family are visiting from Melbourne. They say lowering the speed limit by 5 miles per hour can’t hurt.
“I think that it just makes people more cautious and aware of what’s going on" said Glosque. "There are so many kids here you never know who’s going to run out.”
In addition to lowering the speed limit on the main strip, there’s also discussion of lowering it from 30 miles per hour on the roads leading into the village and on the side streets. People who live, work or visit the village would like to see better lighting and markings as well to improve safety.
“When people come on vacation they leave a little bit of their common sense at home," said Michael Holderness, a Siesta Key business owner. "They feel a sense of safety like we’re looking out for them, but we’re not doing a good enough job to look out for pedestrians.”
Next up, this will be discussed with the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
