Lowering speed limit in Siesta Key Village being discussed

The Siesta Key Association says that the speed limit is 15 miles per hour at the business-filled area of Osprey and Hillview in Sarasota, so they tell us it should be the same for their village. Most people we talked with today are in favor of it while a few didn’t think it’s necessary. Meghan Glosque and her family are visiting from Melbourne. They say lowering the speed limit by 5 miles per hour can’t hurt.