FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A wet forecast for the Suncoast today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to a southwesterly wind flow around an area of high pressure to the south, a wet weather pattern will set up for the Suncoast today, and for the next several days.
When southwest winds occur along the west coast of Florida, showers and storms tend to form during the morning hours just off shore, and then get pushed inland. And some of these storms can produce extremely heavy rain and several lightning strikes.
During the afternoon hours, with the maximum heating of the day, storms will develop inland, and then get pushed east-northeast thanks to the upper level southwest winds. But some of these storms can also bring extremely heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and deadly cloud to ground lightning strikes.
For today’s forecast, and the next few days, expect coast showers and storms during the morning hours, then afternoon showers and storms inland. Highs will be around average, (upper 80′s/low 90′s), but the Heat Index, or Feel Like Temperature, will be close to 100 degrees.
Stay cool and dry today!
Meteorologist Josh Stone
