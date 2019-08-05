Fidelity Bank branch set to close on Longboat Key

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Lazy Lobster restaurant has been a Longboat Key staple for the past decade. And so has Fidelity Bank, a division of Ameris Bank which is now set to close by next month. “The decision to close this office is a mistake,” said Lazy Lobster co-proprietor Michael Garey.
He started a petition that is being sent to the bank’s corporate offices in Georgia. With over 600 signatures so far, his goal is to keep the branch running. “The response has been tremendous. Several other businesses stepped up and joined are efforts because the entire island wants the bank to stay,” said Garey.
And with the bank closing, Garey says it would leave mostly elderly residents making a long commute to the next branch. “What would seemingly be a 20 mile trip could take upwards to an hour and a half or more,” explained Garey.
Longboat Chamber of Commerce president Gail Loefgren agrees that the closing will be tough on many residents and is just hoping that corporate may change their minds. “This is a really great community to have a bank in, because its a fairly wealth community. A lot of the residents come in and they have coffee and they bake cookies everyday, so it’s that sort of a feel on this island. It’s very community oriented,” said Loefgren. The corporate office says they put a lot of thought, analysis and consideration on making the decision to close the branch. A closing date is set for September 13th of this year.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.