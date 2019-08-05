Fidelity Bank branch set to close on Longboat Key

Longboat Chamber of Commerce president Gail Loefgren agrees that the closing will be tough on many residents and is just hoping that corporate may change their minds. “This is a really great community to have a bank in, because its a fairly wealth community. A lot of the residents come in and they have coffee and they bake cookies everyday, so it’s that sort of a feel on this island. It’s very community oriented,” said Loefgren. The corporate office says they put a lot of thought, analysis and consideration on making the decision to close the branch. A closing date is set for September 13th of this year.