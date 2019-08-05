Deputies: Two suspects on the loose after robbing a gas station in Bradenton

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Two suspects are on the loose after robbing a gas station in Bradenton early Monday morning.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says around 3:19 a.m. deputies were called to a robbery at the Speedway Gas Station located at 8604 SR 70 E. Deputies say in a release, they believe the two unidentified guys are connected to other gas station robberies.
Deputies say the suspects walked into the store and tried to distract the clerk by asking him about items behind the counter. Deputies say the suspects left the store and returned a few seconds later running to the back of the store. According to the release, both suspects told the clerk they had a gun. But the clerk told deputies, he never saw a gun.
Deputies say one suspect watched the clerk while the second suspect went behind the counter with a large black plastic bag and stole an unknown amount of cigarettes.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS
