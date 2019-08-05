Deputies: Sarasota man charged with felony after threatening to kill Venice hotel manager

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Over the weekend a Sarasota man was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill a Venice hotel manager.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, August 3, David Ashworth, 51 sent an email to a local Tampa station about a hotel located in Venice. Deputies say the email included racial slurs towards the African American male hotel manager. Deputies say the email address wasn’t even his it was his girlfriend’s.
Deputies say Ashworth wrote in his email, the hotel allegedly “double charged his credit cards and kicks people out.” Deputies say Ashworth said the hotel manager rips people off, but “when I take him out you will say I’m the bad guy.” “I am taking him out next week when I say that you all don’t understand.” “He made my girl cry now I must make him die," Ashworth allegedly wrote in his email.
Deputies say Ashworth called the local television station’s news tip line on Saturday and told them he was a lawyer. Deputies say in the release, Ashworth told them you will see what I will do on the news next week. Deputies say when they questioned Ashworth he said that was his girlfriends number he was using.
Deputies say Ashworth admitted to all the accusations above. Ashworth, is charged with Written Threats to Kill, a felony. His bond is set at $7,500.
