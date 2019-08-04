Several Englewood businesses burglarized, caught on camera

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - “Fortunately for us, we don’t leave anything in the restaurant. There’s never any money here. That’s why I knew it wasn’t an inside job,” said Laurie Ray, the co-owner of Ricaltini’s Bar and Grill in Englewood.
However, on July 25th, the unexpected happened.
“We got a phone call around 3:30 in the morning from our security company saying the alarms went off,” she said.
Surveillance cameras rolling around that time showing what appears to be a man trying to find his way out from the restaurant using his phone as a flashlight. According to Ray, he did manage to take one thing.
“He did get tips, it was not a great amount of money, and we’re still trying to figure out in order to reimburse the kids whose money was taken to give them back their money,” she said.
But she’s not the only one. Minutes from her restaurant, Xpertech Auto Repair was also hit days prior. Cameras were also rolling during this heist. The thief can be seen roaming through the waiting room area.
The business owner, Kathleen Jarosik told abc7 through text, the thief took a box with promotional items. Luckily, not cash. Since, she has upgraded her security system. But this happening as business is usually low during the summer months.
“It’s a violation, don’t take it personally, I know what they’re looking for and we know what they want =, it’s just sad that’s what they have to resort to,” said Ray.
If you know anything about these burglaries, you’re urged to call your local sheriff’s department.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.