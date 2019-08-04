North Port Police: Four suspects robbed two stores in less than two hours

North Port Police say four guys walked into a Circle K in North Port and robbed the gas station. (Source: North Port Police De)
By ABC7 Staff | August 4, 2019 at 9:13 AM EDT - Updated August 4 at 9:25 AM

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - Four guys are on the loose after North Port Police say they robbed a gas station in North Port then another in Manatee County.

On Saturday morning, NPPD say a little before 4 a.m. four suspects walked into the Circle K located at 1060 Plantation Blvd. in North near I-75 and stole cartons of cigarettes. Police say they allegedly stole a small amount of cash and change.

What do we know? According to Police:

  • The suspects left is a grey or silver Kia or Nissan sedan, 4 door vehicle.
  • The men wore hoodies pulled tightly over their face

Police say the suspects are believed to have driven to Manatee County and committed another robbery around 5 in the morning. Police say the suspects may not be from the area.

If you have any information contact David Brown at 941-429-7321 or dbrown@northportpd.com.

