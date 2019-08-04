First Alert Weather - Rain Chances Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is a very good chance of seeing a scattered showers and thunderstorms to start the week. Monday will see a high of 89 with partly sunny skies but there is a 70% chance of seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms developing through the day.
Midweek will see partly sunny skies with lower chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will push into the low 90s but the heat index will make temperatures feel much warmer.
In the tropics, at this time there is no storm development.
