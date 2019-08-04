FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Fatal crash under investigation on US-41

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal crash is under investigation in Sarasota this evening.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says they are helping Florida Highway Patrol with a fatality crash investigation at U.S. 41 and River Rd.
Deputies say U.S. 41 north bound just south of River Rd. is shut down to all vehicle traffic.
Deputies say vehicles travelling north bound are being directed into the south bound lane of U.S. 41 to allow traffic to continue to flow. Deputies say Due to numerous emergency vehicles on the scene this area will be congested for several hours.
