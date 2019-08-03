5th Annual Adopt-a-Palooza helps furry friends find their forever home

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The biggest pet adoption event was held in Manatee County on Saturday. It was all in effort to help the overcrowding issues being seen at the manatee county animal services
“They’re so grateful, our dogs are so good. They’re rescues,” said Wendy and Eric Clark, who enjoy spending time with their pups, Willow and Louis.
Wendy who is a photographer, took Louis home after snapping some photos of the pup for the Manatee County Animal Services’ website.
“I haven’t done many photographs because I’m afraid of taking all of them home,” she said.
But not many pets are that lucky. One way to help those pets find their forever home was through the 5th Annual Adopt-A-Palooza.
“During the summer months we especially have high numbers, so this is a great event for us coming just the right time, when we’re the most absolute full,” said Hans Wohlgefahrt, Outreach and Events Specialist for Manatee County Animal Services.
Shelter officials say their facility can hold about 80 dogs and 50 cats comfortably. But before this event, there were around 200 cats and dogs. The shelter, however, has temporarily suspended the intake of cats and kittens.
“We are still being very careful about panieukopenia, which is why we stopped the intake of cats to the shelter, and we’re still being extremely careful. We are still not accepting cats, but this will help definitely lessen some of the capacity issues that we were having,” said Wohlgefahrt.
But by Saturday afternoon, around 20 dogs and all of the cats from the shelter, had new homes.
“I’ve seen some love matches going on. People are just so happy that they found a new family member. They have brought their own dogs their potential new dogs, and lots of cats adopted. All the shelters are doing well as far as the rescues,” said Caryn Hodge, board members for the Friends of Manatee County Animal Services.
Adoption fees were waived, but donations were accepted to help provide medical care for shelter animals.
