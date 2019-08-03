Tesla facing another lawsuit for deadly crash caused by autopilot system

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Tesla is facing another wrongful death lawsuit because of a crash caused by their autopilot system in West Palm Beach.
This week, the family of Jeremy Banner appeared in court and asked for more than $15,000 in damages.
The crash happened back in March as Banner was driving to Delray Beach when his car crashed into a tractor-trailer and killed him instantly.
According to a report by the National Transportation Safety Board, Banner turned on his autopilot about ten seconds before the crash.
Tesla has not yet responded to this lawsuit.
