Road reopened in Palmetto after the completion of the 10th Street Project

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - After two months of construction, a Palmetto Road is reopening.
On Friday, FDOT and the City of Palmetto reopened 10th Street West between second and sixth avenues.
Construction began at the end of May with full road closures, causing a bit of a traffic nightmare for drivers in that area.
Transportation officials said the project take about 70 days and they were right.
There are now new sidewalks, new turn lanes, improved drainage and improved conditions at two railroad crossings.
