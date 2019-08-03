First Alert Weather: More sun, less rain in the forecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There’s a break in the rain for Saturday night and Sunday.
Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with a low near 76. Only a 30% chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Sunday, sees partly sunny skies with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. High 89 but feeling closer to 100.
Winds southwest at 5 miles per hour. For this week partly to mostly sunny skies with 50 to 60 % chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Tropically, there is one wave that only has a 20% chance of developing in the next 5 days.
