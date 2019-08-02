21-year-old Sarasota man charged with manslaughter, accused of knowingly selling deadly drug

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 21-year-old man from Sarasota has been charged with manslaughter after deputies say he sold fentanyl, leading to the death of the person who used it.
In May 2018, the sheriff's office was called to a home on Bougainvillea Street in Sarasota where they found the victim dead in his driveway after overdosing on fentanyl, a potent opioid derivative.
Detectives found text messages on the victim's phone showing the victim had purchased heroin from 21-year-old Joseph Jones. Detectives say Jones knew how potent the drugs were, calling them "deadly," but Jones sold the drugs to the victim for $40 anyway.
Jones was arrested on Thursday and charged with manslaughter and sale of fentanyl.
He is being held in the Sarasota County Jail without bond.
