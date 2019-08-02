Search continues for porch pirate who stole $1400 package from Longboat Key home, all of it captured on the Ring doorbell

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Ring doorbell at a home on Longboat Key shows a man stealing a package right off the porch late yesterday afternoon. The package containing an electronic device worth around $1400. Linda Carter says she and her family were away from the home when the package arrived. Fifteen minutes later it was gone.
“Obviously somebody is on the lookout or maybe they knew the package is being delivered, it’s unfortunate and very unnerving to be in that situation,” said Carter.
The clear images from the Ring doorbell is helping Longboat Key Police in their search for the porch pirate.
“He is still at large now, we are working leads that are very promising,” said Chief Pete Cumming with the Longboat Key Police Department.
Chief Cumming says these types of crimes don’t happen very often on Longboat Key, but it has become a little more common here on the Suncoast. He has this advice for people expecting a package.
“It’s always better to have a neighbor keep an eye on it, or if somebody is home arrange for deliveries to be made while somebody is home,” said Cumming.
Police say the thief drove off in what appears to be a white Hyundai Elantra. There’s hope from Carter and other neighbors, police can get this suspect off the street very soon.
“It’s very nerve-wracking, you think twice about going down and double checking doors and thinks like that,” said Carter.
If you recognize the suspect, you’re being asked to contact Longboat Key Police at 941-361-6411 ext. 1965.
