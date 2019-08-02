Sarasota man facing more than 800 counts of possession of child porn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is facing more than 800 counts of possession of child pornography.
In January, detectives searched a home on Webber Street, confiscating a computer and thumb drive from 39-year-old James Geenen.
Sarasota Police say a forensic exam revealed the devices contained more than 800 images of child pornography, including more than 100 images and 45 videos of sexual battery against children from infants to teenagers.
Geenen was taken into custody Friday.
