Sarasota contractor accused of misusing or misappropriating $200,000 meant for more than a dozen projects

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies say a Sarasota contractor misused or misappropriated around $200,000 in funds from more than a dozen construction projects.
The sheriff's office began investigating in January after receiving a report that 42-year-old Matthew Clippard, a general contractor, had been hired to oversee more than a dozen construction projects throughout Sarasota County but had not been paying or only partially paying third-party vendors working on the projects.
The complainant said as a result of Clippard’s actions, liens had been placed on several properties.
Deputies found Clippard misused or misappropriated around $200,000 in funds meant for 13 projects. He was arrested and charged with felony scheme to defraud.
