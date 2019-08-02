Parking survey launched for downtown Venice business district.

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The city of Venice launching a new survey that takes a closer look at parking in the downtown business district.
The online survey covers issues such as paid parking compared to free parking, whether there’s sufficient signage and if there’s enough disable parking, among other issues. Business owners, organizations, residents and people who visit the downtown Venice area are encouraged to take the survey, which is go on for the next month.
“What we’re looking to accomplish, we think that we know certain things about the way people think and people’s concerns downtown and a survey like this let’s us put some data behind that thought,” said Lorraine Anderson, Public Information Officer for the City of Venice.
“We hope that through that survey we will be able to make improvements where necessary, otherwise to make it known where parking is available,” said Kara Morgan, CEO of Venice Main Street.
If you would like to participate in this survey, you can click on this link https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DowntownVeniceParking2019.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.