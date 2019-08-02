Many in the Suncoast begin back to school shopping as tax free holiday begins

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Shoppers throughout the Suncoast began stacking up for back to school during this tax free weekend.
The Mall at University Town Center has been preparing for this anticipated weekend. Some stores in the mall are also offering additional special sales. UTC will host several events for the whole family as well.
“Not only do we have amazing stores that are going to have great sales this weekend, but in addition we’ll have some fun events. On Saturday August 3rd from 12 to 3 and fun events on Sunday August 4th, from 12 to five,” said Lauren Clark, Marketing and Sponsorship Director.
In Manatee County, the Ellenton Premium Outlet Mall opened its doors at 9 a.m., and its parking lot was fully packed by that time. Shoppers took advantage of many of the deals some of the stores have to offer. We spoke to a shopper that says he’s been waiting for this weekend for a while now.
“When you spend a lot of money on your kid like I do, you spend a couple hundred dollars you don’t have to pay any taxes, it makes a pretty good difference,” Sarasota resident John Williams.
This tax free holiday ends on Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.