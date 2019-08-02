Man who robbed four banks, including one in Sarasota, sentenced

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A man who four banks, including one in Sarasota, will spend more than 10 years in federal prison.
On January 17, detectives say 33-year-old Terrance Goss of Tampa entered the Centennial Bank on Fruitville Road near Cattlemen, handed the teller a note demanding cash and then fled the area after receiving the money in the cash drawer.
Detectives say surveillance video led them to Goss. He also robbed a bank in Lakeland on January 17 after the robbery in Sarasota, and two other banks, including one on January 15 in Largo and one on January 11 in Clearwater.
Goss pleaded guilty in May to four counts of bank robbery and two counts of attempted bank robbery. Police say Goss has an extensive history including 37 prior felony charges and 10 convictions which put him in prison on three separate occasions.
On Friday, a federal judge sentenced Goss to 10 years and 10 months in prison and was ordered to forfeit $6,462 in money he stole.
