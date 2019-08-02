Gov. DeSantis reforms Red Tide Task Force to battle outbreaks

"The Red Tide Task Force will focus on the causes of red tide and will be supported by FWC's Center for Red Tide Research, which received $4.8 million in the budget," said Gov. DeSantis. "My administration will continue to press forward to find solutions and empower our brightest minds to help protect our environment. The issues of red tide are complex, but with the appointments of these leading scientists and researchers, we hope to make a difference."