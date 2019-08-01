First Alert Weather - Wet Weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It looks as if we’ll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. An area of low pressure moves along and off the east coast and this draw in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. For Friday, temperatures will be in the upper 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms under mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. For Saturday, partly sunny with a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms as well, highs near 89 but feeling warmer with humidity. Sunday sees much the same.