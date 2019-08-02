Construction underway for new hotel and road improvements

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Improvements at a busy intersection in Manatee County are underway as first stages of construction for a new hotel is given the green light by county commission.
County commissioners approved the initial stages for Wisdom Hotel’s two buildings, yesterday. This 100-room hotel will be located next to State Road 64 near I-75. County officials say this will not impact traffic on 64th Street Court East, as the county will add new lanes on that road.
“At a minimum what we’re trying to do is a separate left turn there, so we can do that, but if we have more room we’ll have a left turn there, and then a separate right turn lane because there’s a lot of people that come out of those businesses, and the residents to the south to get to the interstate,” said Clarke Davis, Deputy Director of Traffic Management.
This road improvement is part of the county’s Capital Improvement Plan.
