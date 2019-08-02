10 cars filled with supplies and more than $10,000 donated for teachers on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Until 8pm Friday, you can stop at any Gettel location and make a donation to help teachers right here on the Suncoast.
All day long, ABC7 has been at the dealerships. So far, donors have filled more than 10 vehicles with classroom supplies and given more than $10,000!
We had some special donors stop by, including this 9-year-old girl:
And a former teacher:
Friday, we also sent teachers in Manatee and Sarasota counties on shopping sprees:
If you’d like to donate, visit one of these locations:
- Gettel Toyota of Lakewood, 5959 E State Road 64, Bradenton FL 34208
- Gettel Hyundai of Lakewood/Gettel Genesis of Lakewood, 5921 E. State Rd 64, Bradenton FL 34208
- Gettel Hyundai/Genesis of Sarasota 3500 Bee Ridge, Sarasota FL 34239
- Gettel Nissan of Sarasota, 3500 Bee Ridge, Sarasota FL 34239
- Gettel Acura, 4891 Clark Road, Sarasota FL 34233
- Gettel Toyota of Bradenton, 6423 14th Street West, Bradenton FL 34207
You can drop off money or a variety of school supplies, including:
- Paper: graph paper, notebook paper, composition notebooks
- Writing Materials: #2 pencils, colored pencils, crayons, markers, erasers, highlighters
- General Supplies: pocket folders, rulers, protractors, compasses, glue sticks, scissors, backpacks
- Things You Always Need: tissues, cleaning wipes, hand sanitizer
Or donate through GoFundMe!
