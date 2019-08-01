What should Florida do about immigration? Here’s your chance to speak to state lawmakers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Do you have thoughts on what Florida should do about immigration?
State Senator Joe Gruters and Representative Cord Byrd announced Thursday that they'll be embarking on a listening tour across seven cities in three days.
"With another legislative session on the horizon, we believe it's important to go straight to Floridians and hear their ideas on how we can further improve our immigration system," Gruters and Byrd said. "We look forward to having a very lively conversation and encourage people of all political affiliations to join in."
The pair's first stop will be right here on the Suncoast on August 19 at 10am at Venice City Hall. You can RSVP to take part here: www.FloridaImmigrationTour.com .
The legislators, who were the lead sponsors of a bill to ban sanctuary cities in Florida, say they're eager to hear from citizens.
Gruters and Byrd will also visit a migrant detention facility on the last day of the tour.
