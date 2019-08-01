VIDEO: Two pilot whales released after being rescued

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - Two whales rescued after becoming stranded earlier this week on Redington Beach in Pinellas County were released back into the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday.
Crews from Clearwater Marine Aquarium transferred the whales from vans to a large boat, releasing them into their natural habitat after they were successfully rehabilitated at their facility in Tarpon Springs.
The two whales were part of a group of five that beached themselves last Monday morning. Biologists and beachgoers swung into action, covering the whales from the climbing sun as the tide pulled away from shore.
Three of the whales were returned to the sea while the other two were taken to Tarpon Springs for medical treatment and testing.
