Venice Challenger Baseball Coach receives national award

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Last month, the Venice Challenger baseball team broke ground on their future fields off of Gulf Coast Boulevard.
This week, the team had more exciting news as their coach, Rich Carroll, was named one of two winners of a new national award called “My Coach, My Hero” by little league, that recognizes coaches who foster winning on and off the field.
As part of the award, the organization is also making $5,000 donation to help build the new Challenger baseball’s “Field of Dreams” in Venice.
They’re now only about $250,000 away from the $1.2 million fundraising goal.
The 135 athletes with disabilities will hopefully be playing at the new facility by next March.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.