Universal Studios Orlando announces ‘Epic’ new theme park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Universal Orlando Resort is building a new, fourth, theme park to be called Universal’s Epic Universe.
Universal Orlando officials say the resort is doubling in size with plans for a fourth theme park, but they are offering almost no information on when it will open, what it will hold or how much they’re spending.
Here is a rendering of what the park is expected to look like.
The new theme park will feature an entertainment center, hotels, shops, and restaurants. It will be located within a larger 750-acre site that nearly doubles Universal’s total available acreage in Central Florida. Universal’s Epic Universe is just a few miles from the existing resort in Southwest Orange County. Specifically, it will be south of Sand Lake Road and east of Universal Boulevard.
The park is also expected to create 14,000 jobs.
“Our new park represents the single-largest investment Comcast NBCUniversal has made in its theme park business and in Florida overall,” said Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast Corporation. “It reflects the tremendous excitement we have for the future of our theme park business and for our entire company’s future in Florida.”
