5th Annual Adopt-A-Palooza to be held this weekend

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County Animal Services is experiencing overcrowding at their animal shelter.
The shelter is the only open admission shelter in the county, so they have to take in every animal that comes to their door step. MCAS's Division Chief, Sarah Brown, said their shelter can hold about 80 dogs and 50 cats comfortably, but but right now they have about 200 cats and dogs.
One way people in the community can help is by coming out the 5th Annual Adopt-A-Palooza Saturday, August 3rd.
The event will be held at The Bradenton Area Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be more than 100 adoptable cats and dogs at the event from Manatee County Animal Services and other local shelters. Adoption fees will be waived, MCAS just asks for a donation to the Friends of Manatee County Animal Services non-profit, which helps provide medical care for the shelters animals.
Event organizers encourage people that are looking to adopt to bring their family and pets with them.
"We want to make sure that it's still a good fit. So any household members, other pets, please bring them so we can arrange a meet and greet at the convention center. We do have areas to do that. We want people to take their time. Even though this is an exciting event, we don't want people to impulsively adopt. We want people to come there and really know that this is a decision that you make for the life of an animal once you adopt it," said MCAS Outreach and Events Specialist, Hans Wohlgefahrt.
Along with pet adoptions, Adopt-A-Palooza will also have retail vendors with different pet products and prizes.
