5th Annual Adopt-A-Palooza to be held this weekend

"We want to make sure that it's still a good fit. So any household members, other pets, please bring them so we can arrange a meet and greet at the convention center. We do have areas to do that. We want people to take their time. Even though this is an exciting event, we don't want people to impulsively adopt. We want people to come there and really know that this is a decision that you make for the life of an animal once you adopt it," said MCAS Outreach and Events Specialist, Hans Wohlgefahrt.