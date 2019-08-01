Police investigating after body found in Sarasota Bay

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police officers responded to Sunset Drive Thursday morning after a body was found in the water by a passing boater.
Police say the body was that of an adult, black male, but it’s unclear how he ended up deceased in the water. Police say they are not sure if foul play was involved or if this is a case of accidental drowning.
Detectives are investigating. Anyone with any information on this case should call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-954-7070.
