Parents are buying bulletproof backpacks for kids

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bulletproof backpacks are circulating stores around the country and parents are buying them in an effort to keep their children safe as they get ready to go back to school.
Parents nationwide have put in orders for bullet-resistant backpacks for their children to be protected in the event of a school shooter. The backpack labels say they are designed with level “3-A” resistance. That means they’ll stop a handgun but not an assault rifle.
Parents say its sad they have to think this way, but see the backpacks as an added layer of protection. “It’s scary that we have to resort to bulletproof backpacks,” Seena Haynes, a parent, said. “Hopefully, we don’t have to experience that in Columbus and I’m pretty sure we wouldn’t, but the world is changing.”
The backpacks cost more than $100.
