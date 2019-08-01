‘No Swim Advisory’ issued for North Jetty Beach

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A ‘No Swim Advisory’ has been issued for North Jetty Beach in Sarasota County.
The beach will remain open, but wading, swimming and any other water recreational activities are not recommended as long as there is an advisory in place. The advisory is in place as a result of excessive amounts of bacteria being found during the weekly water quality testing on Wednesday.
No sewage spills have been reported within one mile of the posted beach in the past two weeks.
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County expects to have the next round of test results available on Friday after 2:00 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.