New red tide warning system unveiled

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After last year’s red tide outbreak, researchers continue to look for better solutions to monitor and report the algae bloom.
Now, some of the same scientists behind Mote Marine Lab’s current ‘Beach Conditions Reporting System’ have developed a new tool to protect beach goers.
It is named the ‘habscope’ and the device was created for citizen scientists.
All it needs is a water sample to scan for the red tide bacteria, Karenia Brevis, and then it sends the findings to the people making red tide forecast models.
Researchers say with the this new device ready to go that citizen scientists will start using the new tool in Sarasota County first by working with Mote Marine Lab and the Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System.
