Man arrested for allegedly headbutting store clerk, knocking out his tooth

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Holmes Beach resident is accused of attacking a store clerk before attempting to carjack a vehicle.
It started around 10am Tuesday at the Shell gas station on Lockwood Ridge Road in Manatee County. Deputies were called after they say 26-year-old Mason Bannister, angry that a credit card wouldn’t work, headbutted a clerk in the face, pushing the clerk to the ground and knocking out his tooth.
Deputies say the incident was caught on video and afterward Bannister grabbed his bag of food and fled the store. Shortly thereafter, deputies say Bannister tried to carjack a vehicle in nearby Lakeridge Falls, but the victim refused to get out of her vehicle.
A short time later, the sheriff's office says Bannister tried to steal a car in Glenbrooke. He was taken into custody nearby with the help of a K9 officer.
Bannister is charged with aggravated battery, burglary and carjacking.
