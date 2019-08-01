Make ABC7 your default ‘power on’ channel on Spectrum Cable, here’s how

By ABC7 Staff | July 19, 2019 at 3:55 PM EDT - Updated August 1 at 2:51 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you are watching ABC7 on Spectrum Cable, you may have noticed a change recently. When you turn on your TV, you are now automatically tuned into BayNews9.

If you are a loyal ABC7 viewer, you can make Channel 7 your default channel. Follow these simple instructions - which should take less than a minute:

  1. Start by turning on your television
  2. On your remote control, click the SETTINGS button
  3. On the bottom of your screen, scroll to the right to DISPLAY and click that
  4. Select the POWER ON CHANNEL
  5. Lastly, SCROLL DOWN and SELECT “7 WWSBHD”

That's it! Settings vary by receiver. But this should work for a lot of you.

Now you can catch our ABC7 newscasts from the moment you turn on your TV.

