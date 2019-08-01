Make ABC7 your default ‘power on’ channel on Spectrum Cable, here’s how

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you are watching ABC7 on Spectrum Cable, you may have noticed a change recently. When you turn on your TV, you are now automatically tuned into BayNews9.
If you are a loyal ABC7 viewer, you can make Channel 7 your default channel. Follow these simple instructions - which should take less than a minute:
- Start by turning on your television
- On your remote control, click the SETTINGS button
- On the bottom of your screen, scroll to the right to DISPLAY and click that
- Select the POWER ON CHANNEL
- Lastly, SCROLL DOWN and SELECT “7 WWSBHD”
That's it! Settings vary by receiver. But this should work for a lot of you.
Now you can catch our ABC7 newscasts from the moment you turn on your TV.
