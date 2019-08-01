License plate readers inside of mounted cameras on Holmes Beach

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Three months ago, the Holmes Beach Police Department installed new devices to help keep the island safer. In that time, the Chief of Police says the license plate readers have done their job.
If you drive onto Anna Maria Island you may pass a pole with a mounted camera on it on the right-hand side of the road. There are four other poles just like it on Holmes Beach. The Police Chief in Holmes Beach says his department has already been able to solve quite a few crimes and have made some arrests.
“We have solved 4 unknown crimes and made 18 physical arrest," Holmes Beach Police Chief William Tokajer said. "We have solved larceny crimes, we have solved hit and run crimes,”
Chief Tokajer says through the license plate readers cameras were also able to catch folks with stolen cars and suspended drivers license and tags. Tokajer says most importantly the readers are used to monitor who comes on and off the island.
“We have four thousand of the nicest people that reside in Holmes Beach, but everyday we have between 10 to 15 thousand people that come on the island, weekend 20-30 thousand, holiday’s 30 to 40 thousand that come on the island," Tokajer said. "Not everyone who comes on are a welcome guest.”
The reader has a camera that scans license plates of vehicles that drive by. It doesn’t disclose any personal information about the driver other than the make and model of the car along with whether the driver is wanted, has a suspended license or tag if the car is stolen.
It’s just like having an officer ride behind every car. It automatically sends a message to the computers in the cars for the officers then the officers look at the data that was given to them by the plate recognition software then they confirm the data and they take police action it it’s necessary.
Chief Tokajer says the readers also help solve crimes that happen overnight by allowing police police to see who came and went during that time.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.