Leader at addiction treatment facility charged with battery, drug possession

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - One of the leaders of an addiction residential treatment facility in Bradenton has been charged with battery and drug possession.
On Tuesday, the alleged victim came to the sheriff's office to report that 51-year-old Christopher Justice of Bradenton had attemped to interact with him sexually at the Throne of Grace Life Center on 55th Avenue West.
The victim told deputies that Justice invited him to his room around midnight. Once inside, the victim told deputies that Justice was watching pornography on his phone and tried to touch the victim in a sexual manner. The victim says he pushed Justice's hands away and Justice got angry, telling him to leave the room.
The victim came to the sheriff's office in the morning to report the incident. The victim told the sheriff's office he had been in the addiction residential treatment program for around six weeks and had no prior incidents with Justice.
Deputies say they gathered video evidence showing the victim entering Justice's room and later exiting. They say Justice exited a short time later and appeared to be touching his genitals through his pants.
Justice was arrested Tuesday and charged with battery. Deputies say while being processed at the Manatee County Jail, around 0.5 grams of meth was found in one of his socks.
Justice was additionally charged with drug possession.
