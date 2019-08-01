Former Charter School Principal Accused of Embezzlement as School Goes Into Financial Deficit

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lincoln Memorial Academy’s principal, founder and CEO Eddie Hundley resigned from the school amid controversy surrounding the school’s finances, but new developments may explain more than what was initially provided.
On July 31, we received new information into our newsroom that the School District of Manatee County received from the U.S. Department of Education about the open investigation about the school, Hundley and the school’s Chief Financial Officer Cornelle Maxfield.
The investigation suggests potential violations of federal law, including fraud, bribery/embezzlement, mail fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud U.S.
The U.S. Department of Education has requested multiple forms of documentation including charter application to include any attachments, a listing of all Lincoln Memorial Academy board members including their contact information as well as their personnel files, personnel files for Hundley and Maxfield, funding amounts provided to Lincoln Memorial Academy, name of the bank(s) sent ACH transfers and the dates of refund disbursements and the their amounts, the front and copies of the negotiated refund checks and the addresses of where the check(s) were sent.
Other documents that have been requested are email addresses utilized between Lincoln Memorial Academy and the School District of Manatee County, listing and location of all electronic equipment provided to or paid by the school district to Lincoln Memorial Academy, copies or images of all electronic equipment that the school district obtained and in reference to Lincoln Memorial Academy, and any and all other relevant documentation that the school district feel will assist in the investigation.
Hundley resigned just two days before Manatee County School District and Lincoln Memorial were supposed to have a plan in place to put the school back on track. That plan was demanded by the Florida Department of Education.
“It’s sad because he had the vision for our kids to be great and now it’s taken from him,” says employee Sharon Lily.
According to the Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran, the school is operating at a financial deficit of more than $700,000. This in addition to owing the teacher’s pension fund another $60,000.
Earlier this year, Hundley’s teaching license was revoked for five years by the State of Florida after he recommended a teacher for another job, while that teacher was under suspicion for sexual misconduct.
Despite all the controversy and Hundley’s resignation, staff are backing him.
“It’s so sad because Mr. Hundley, he loved the kids and his whole focus was making sure these kids have the best and excel to greatness," says Lily.
Several parents and staff saying they learned about the resignation through emails and phone calls.
“I received an email, it really hurt my heart," says Lily.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.