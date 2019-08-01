Former Charter School Principal Accused of Embezzlement as School Goes Into Financial Deficit

The U.S. Department of Education has requested multiple forms of documentation including charter application to include any attachments, a listing of all Lincoln Memorial Academy board members including their contact information as well as their personnel files, personnel files for Hundley and Maxfield, funding amounts provided to Lincoln Memorial Academy, name of the bank(s) sent ACH transfers and the dates of refund disbursements and the their amounts, the front and copies of the negotiated refund checks and the addresses of where the check(s) were sent.