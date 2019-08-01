Florida Highwaymen art exhibit continues in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - In Manatee County, an 18 piece Florida Highwaymen art exhibit at the Palmetto Historical Park and Manatee County Agricultural Museum will run through the end of August.
The Florida Highwaymen are a small group African--American landscape artists who began painting in the 1950′s.
The paintings were sold out of the trunk of their cars, as the artists went from door to door at homes and businesses or set up shop on the side of the road.
Their bright and sultry images of Florida’s tropical beauty were sold for as little as $20 or $30 and today their paintings are widely sought after collectibles.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.