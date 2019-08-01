Five pilot whales recovering after beaching themselves on Monday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are new details about the five pilot whales that beached themselves along a Pinellas County beach on Monday.
After they were rescued, two were taken to Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s facility in Tarpon Springs.
Scientists say they are doing well, and are expected to be released in the near future.
The other three whales were taken to deeper waters in the Gulf and released where scientists are tracking their progress.
Officials say they are heading in a good direction, and they are pleased with their progress.
