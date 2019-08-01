First Alert Weather: Wet weather pattern in place with tropical development possible

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -In the short term a wet weather pattern is locked in for the Suncoast. A upper level low pressure area in the Gulf will combine with tropical moisture lifting north from the Bahamas to bring rain chances of 70% to 80%. While both today, Friday and Saturday will feature dry conditions to start the day, conditions will change abruptly in the afternoons as widespread showers and thunderstorms form and drift toward the coast. Both inland and coastal locations will have very good chances for pockets of heavy rainfall that can lead to ponding water on roads. Area rivers are running high and heavy rains will make the rivers even higher. By Sunday the pattern will shift as our breezy east wind becomes more westerly. This will bring showers close to the coast in the morning and push the showers inland by afternoon.