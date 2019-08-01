Convicted felon facing drug, weapons charges after being stopped for having unassigned license plate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies say a convicted felon stopped for having an unassigned license plate was arrested on drug and weapons charges Tuesday.
Just before 3am, deputies stopped a vehicle on I-75 South near mile marker 205 when the license plate came back as unassigned. The driver, 37-year-old Juan Martinez of Arcadia, is a convicted felon and deputies say he was driving on a suspended license.
When he exited the vehicle, deputies say they could see meth and a loaded handgun on the floorboard near the driver's seat. A search uncovered additional ammunication, a loaded BB gun and drug paraphernalia in the trunk, according to the sheriff's office.
Martinez was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm While Trafficking, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving While License Suspended.
